Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.30. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 924,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 57,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 963,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,069,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 816,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 65,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,685 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

