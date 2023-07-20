Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.3 %

HWC opened at $44.44 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Articles

