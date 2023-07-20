Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $294.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $200.75 and a one year high of $297.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

