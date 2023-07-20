Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $795,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 115.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $823,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 56.5% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 608,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.6 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

