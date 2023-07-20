Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $597,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 808,650 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,556,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Etsy stock opened at $96.09 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,063 shares of company stock worth $8,771,007. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

