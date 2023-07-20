Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after buying an additional 170,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.48.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

