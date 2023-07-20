Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 7,675 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 888.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

