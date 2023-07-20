Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 856.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $291.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.71.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

