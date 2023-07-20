Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,091 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,376,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

