Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

OTCMKTS:HARL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. Harleysville Financial has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

