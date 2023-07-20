HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Update

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

HBT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $460,370.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger A. Baker bought 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,033.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $132,239. 58.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4,313.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

