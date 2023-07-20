HC Wainwright Raises Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Price Target to $3.25

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gold Resource’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gold Resource in a research report on Sunday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.47. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 580,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.