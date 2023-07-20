Head to Head Analysis: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -186.19% -15.91% -11.75% American Express 13.00% 29.44% 3.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bitfarms and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 4 0 3.00 American Express 4 8 4 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. American Express has a consensus target price of $173.41, suggesting a potential downside of 2.09%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than American Express.

This table compares Bitfarms and American Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 2.85 -$260.73 million ($1.19) -1.55 American Express $55.02 billion 2.39 $7.51 billion $9.51 18.62

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Express beats Bitfarms on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

