Head-To-Head Review: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) versus Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) are both mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Nabors Industries 1 4 2 0 2.14

Nabors Industries has a consensus target price of $150.86, suggesting a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A Nabors Industries -4.03% -26.14% -3.19%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $887.25 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Nabors Industries $2.67 billion 0.41 -$350.26 million ($14.97) -7.62

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabors Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Nabors Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats HighPeak Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

highpeak energy, inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the united states. its primary assets are located in howard county of the midland basin, texas. the company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in fort worth, texas.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software. The company also offers ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, an advanced directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, which provides the tools and infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. The company marketed approximately 300 rigs for land-based drilling operations; and 29 rigs for offshore platform drilling operations. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

