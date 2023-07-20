Head to Head Survey: Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) & Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) and Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Bionomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics $1.17 million 35.93 -$83.82 million ($0.84) -0.76 Bionomics $260,000.00 80.03 -$15.79 million N/A N/A

Bionomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20 Bionomics 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Bionomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 192.97%. Bionomics has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 305.23%. Given Bionomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bionomics is more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionomics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Bionomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Bionomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Bionomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics -6,678.20% -132.05% -96.69% Bionomics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bionomics beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency. In addition, its preclinical pipeline includes AGLE-325 for the treatment of cystinuria, as well as other research programs. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. It also develops BNC101, a monoclonal antibody that has completed phase 1 clinical trial that targets cancer stem cells; and BNC105, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of refractory colorectal cancer and phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Bionomics Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Eastwood, Australia.

