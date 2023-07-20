Head to Head Survey: Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Madison County Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 16.51% 5.26% 0.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Madison County Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.5% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison County Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $22.95 million 2.82 $7.70 million N/A N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 3.75 $1.88 million $0.65 20.14

Madison County Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

