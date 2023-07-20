Head to Head Survey: Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) versus GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) and Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeoVax Labs and Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoVax Labs $80,000.00 188.08 -$14.02 million ($0.70) -0.81 Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($1.37) -0.50

Santhera Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeoVax Labs. GeoVax Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Santhera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoVax Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00 Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for GeoVax Labs and Santhera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

GeoVax Labs presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 778.73%. Given GeoVax Labs’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GeoVax Labs is more favorable than Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares GeoVax Labs and Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoVax Labs N/A -57.96% -48.44% Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GeoVax Labs beats Santhera Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers. The company is developing GEO-CM04S1, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of preventive COVID-19; Gedeptin, a novel patented product/technology for the treatment of solid tumors, and Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and GEO-CM02, a pan-coronavirus vaccine. In addition, it is also developing GEO-ZM02, a vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of GEO-ZM02, a vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Zika; GEO-MM02 treatment for malaria; GEO-EM01 for the treatment of fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, and Marburg; GEO-LM01 for the treatment of Lassa fever. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; U.S. Department of Defense; Emory University; and the Burnet Institute. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its clinical stage pipeline also comprises Lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil that treats congenital muscular dystrophies. The company also out-licenses outside North America and France rights to its approved product, Raxone (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

