Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,321 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,775,021.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,037.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,775,021.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,037.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,008 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $195.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

