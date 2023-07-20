Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $525.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $487.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.22. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $533.26.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

