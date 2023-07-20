Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,589 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Stock Down 1.7 %

ORCL stock opened at $118.69 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average is $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

