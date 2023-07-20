Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,367,000 after acquiring an additional 120,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.62 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

