Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $283,000 in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

