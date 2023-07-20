Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,174,276,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 813.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEI opened at $115.97 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.17.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2221 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.