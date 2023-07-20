Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,174,276,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 813.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IEI opened at $115.97 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.17.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.