Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,395 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

