Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 3,105 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 148.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 980.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $407,507.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $407,507.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $97.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

