Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,055,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 847,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 205,264 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,903,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $67.69 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

