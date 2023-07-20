Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ITB opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

