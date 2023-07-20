Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $697,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

