Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Heart Test Laboratories stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.