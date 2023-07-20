Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.83 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $177.02 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00047152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,297,491,933 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,297,491,933.141403 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05865159 USD and is up 7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $201,066,269.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars.

