Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0564 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $169.04 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00046548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,297,491,933 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,297,491,933.141403 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05865159 USD and is up 7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $201,066,269.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

