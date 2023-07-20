Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 830.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HLBZF remained flat at $80.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Heidelberg Materials has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

