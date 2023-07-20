Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.21. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Helix BioPharma Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67. The firm has a market cap of C$42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Helix BioPharma Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. It has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

