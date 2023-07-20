Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 6,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.

