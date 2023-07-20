Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 11.9% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.84 or 0.00016118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $176.67 million and $2,678.40 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.84948511 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,104.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

