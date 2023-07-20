Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Update

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.90. 372,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,470. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5851 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 92.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HESM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

