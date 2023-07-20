Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Down 12.6% in June

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.
Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.
Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile
Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.
