HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. 656,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 319,431 shares.The stock last traded at $13.68 and had previously closed at $12.86.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.67.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.