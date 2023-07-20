Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.13. 23,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 42,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Taiwan. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and audio systems. It also provides cloud and networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers and satellite communications.

