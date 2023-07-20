Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $112.20 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $112.20 million and $4.05 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.06 or 0.00026884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00104584 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00044703 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,920,331 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

