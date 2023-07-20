Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$59.61 and last traded at C$59.39. Approximately 13,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 21,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.00.

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.39.

