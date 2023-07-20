Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hoshizaki Stock Performance
HSHIF opened at $64.00 on Thursday.
About Hoshizaki
