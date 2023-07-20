Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

HSHIF opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Hoshizaki has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

