Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HST. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

