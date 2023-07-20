Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TWNK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Hostess Brands stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $2,525,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,500,000 after purchasing an additional 924,321 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

