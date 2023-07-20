HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,952,600 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 2,644,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,451,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HUMBL Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HMBL remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 85,867,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,755,520. HUMBL has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Get HUMBL alerts:

About HUMBL

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, merchants, and governments in the digital economy in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Commercial. The company offers HUMBL Wallet to send and receive digital assets; HUMBL Search Engine that allows customers to search for standard Web 2 content such as news, images, and video search capabilities, as well as offers Web 3 blockchain-based search features, such as the ability to search NFTs across Ethereum, Polygon, BLOCKS, Gnosis, and Solana; HUMBL Ads portal to customize advertising programs for clients; HUMBL Tickets, which offers secondary tickets to various of live events; HUMBL Marketplace to pair authenticated buyers and sellers in verified and digital commerce to provide sports merchandise, including autographed jerseys, bats, balls, helmets, and photos; HUMBL Social, a user-verified social media platforms; and HUMBL Metaverse Stores, a customized metaverse stores for brands, athletes, entertainers, and celebrities.

Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.