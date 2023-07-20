HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,952,600 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 2,644,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,451,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HUMBL Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HMBL remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 85,867,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,755,520. HUMBL has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About HUMBL
