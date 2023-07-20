HUNT Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $66.67 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $66.67 million and $2.79 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

