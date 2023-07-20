Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUN. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,767 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,360,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

