Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $266.96 million and approximately $0.27 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $29,763.56 or 0.99790470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

