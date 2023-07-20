Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Trading Down 1.1%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.57. Approximately 715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

HRNNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hydro One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

