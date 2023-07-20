i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Down 3.7%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.71 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.71 ($0.05). Approximately 3,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 97,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

i-nexus Global Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.10 million, a P/E ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About i-nexus Global

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software that enables large organizations to deploy and execute strategy worldwide. It helps prioritize, align, and manage the projects and actions needed to meet these goals; and real time performance measurement to gauge results and drive continuous improvement.

